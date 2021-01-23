Jozini, Mtubatuba, Umlalazi & Ulundi residents to be hard hit by cyclone Eloise

The cyclone has already wreaked havoc in parts of Mozambique with countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Eswatini expected to be hit by heavy rains and strong winds when the storm spills over this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department has advised communities in areas such as Jozini, Mtubatuba, Ulundi and Umlalazi to be vigilant as the weather begins to change.

The cyclone has already wreaked havoc in parts of Mozambique with countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Eswatini expected to be hit by heavy rains and strong winds when the storm spills over this weekend.

Now identified as a category 2 tropical cyclone, Eloise has made landfall in Mozambique in the port city of Beira and surrounding areas and is forecast to travel inland.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said communities have been warned to expect severe weather and remain vigilant.

“We are trying as hard as we can to make sure that people predicted to be on the path on that storm are moved.

Those that can be moved so that when the storm hits, they are not severely affected,” said spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.