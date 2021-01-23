Jackson Mthembu memorial service to take place on 25 January

The service will take place in Hatfield at government's communication offices.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held on Monday for the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday after he was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in the capital last Monday.

He is set to be honoured with an official category 1 state funeral at his home of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.



President Cyril Ramaphosa said the national flag should be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

On Friday, many people paid tribute to Mthembu during a drive-by outside his family home.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke said the country has lost a humble servant of the people.

“The loss is beyond the departments which were under his watch. The loss is for the nation especially for the kind man he was. In our culture as Africans, we always say that you measure the length of the tree when it as fallen. And indeed, a great tree has fallen.”

Maluleke said Mthembu was incorruptible, impartial and reasonable.

“He treated his work, from the time he was a parliamentarian until he was appointed a minister, without prejudice, without fear or favour; and that’s a legacy that he’s leaving behind for us.”



