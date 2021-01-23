Disruptive rain, flooding expected in parts of SA as storm Eloise hits Moz

According to AccuWeather, the storm will continue to press inland over the weekend, bringing along heavy rain, and gusty winds to Mozambique, Zimbabwe some parts of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – As tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall just south of Beira in Mozambique, the South African Weather Service issued an alert level nine for Mpumalanga and Limpopo this weekend, warning of possible disruptive rain and widespread flooding.

🌀Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall earlier this morning in the Beira area (Saturday 23 January 2021). Its expected to weaken into an overland depression and move into parts of Limpopo tomorrow. Rain will already start today in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. #Eloise #TropicalCyclone pic.twitter.com/RbyjmvySep — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2021

The weather service on Saturday said while Eloise would lose strength as it moved across land, it could leave behind a trail of destruction.

🌀Here's the latest forecasted track for #Eloise. Eloise is expected to weaken significantly while moving into parts of Limpopo tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/c0Fup0uUE9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2021

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage, said, “We have issued an orange level nine alert for possible heavy rain leading to flooding over the northern and eastern parts of Limpopo as well as the lowveld of Mpumalanga. This is expected on Sunday.”

Eskom has meanwhile said it had put plans in place to deal with any eventualities.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were working closely with the National Disaster Management Centre.

“We are working with the provision disaster management centres in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as local government authorities to ensure minimal disruption of electricity supply to customers.”

⚠️🌀ELOISE is expected to reach Tropical Cyclone status and make landfall near Beira in Mozambique. It is then expected to become an overland depression and result in significant rain over eastern parts of SA. Have a look at the alert areas below. pic.twitter.com/zSvbnATpiz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2021

Nearly two years ago, Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe and left more than 1,000 people dead and caused a humanitarian crisis in the region.

