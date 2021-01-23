Deputy Chief Justice Zondo in good health, not showing COVID symptoms

Commission secretary Mbuyiselo Stemela said Zondo was preparing to return to the hearings.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry on Saturday assured the public that its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was in good health and is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Zondo cancelled oral public hearings for this week when someone who worked closely with him, tested positive last week.

Commission secretary Mbuyiselo Stemela said Zondo was preparing to return to the hearings.

“The commission is happy to inform the public that the chairperson is in good health and has no symptoms associated with COVID-19. He is busy with the work of the commission in a place of isolation and will be back when the hearings resume next week as his period of isolation would have ended.”

When Zondo returns on Monday, the inquiry will be dealing with evidence related to the state security agency.

