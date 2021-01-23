CWU making progress in persuading SABC to hear their demands

The union will be meeting Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrams this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Saturday said it was making progress in persuading the The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to hear their demands.

Members affiliated to the union have been protesting, demanding that government abandon the turnaround strategy for the public broadcaster.

They also want retrenchments to stop and for the board to be dissolved.

The union will be meeting Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrams on Saturday afternoon.

General Secretary Aubrey Shabalala, said, “We demanded that the president initiate an investigation on all the SABC’s tenders over the last two years including the recent deed of Telkom. Obviously, when you abandon the general structures, you must abandon the process to retrench workers and engage on the general structures to save jobs and all services received.”

At the same time, the SABC welcomed the Labour Court's decision to dismiss an application for leave to appeal a previous ruling that the retrenchment process is fair and just.

Employees were dealt yet another blow following a failed court bid by labour union Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu).

Some workers at the state broadcaster went on strike this week over the layoffs of 303 employees.

The union approached the court on Friday for application to appeal the previous court ruling in December.

SABC COO Ian Plaatjes said the Labour Court has once again validated the SABC’s section 189 process.

“The court has ruled that there was simply no reasonable prospect that another court could come to a different conclusion. Based on the facts presented by Bamawu and their failure to prove there was any material failure in this section 189 process, according to the Labour Relations Act.”

