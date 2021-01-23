Body of infant exhumed after parents buried it in shallow grave

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that the baby died on 5 January.

CAPE TOWN - The body of an eight-month-old baby has been exhumed in the Northern Cape town of Warrenton.

The parents subsequently dug a shallow at the time and buried the baby.

"Further investigation revealed that the mother gave birth to the baby at home eight months ago on her own when there was no medical assistance and failed to alert the authorities about the birth of the baby. Both parents were taken in for questioning," said the police's Olebogeng Tawana.

Meanwhile, an inquest docket has been opened, pending the autopsy results.

