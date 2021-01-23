Black National Crisis Committee to ask Parly to have Basson banned as doctor

The man nicknamed "Dr Death" led the apartheid government's establishment of a chemical and biological warfare programme against black people.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black National Crisis Committee will be writing to Parliament to have Wouter Basson banned from practising as a doctor.

The committee said it was shocked to see his name published among staff members and doctors on Mediclinic’s website.

It also questioned why Mediclinic has allowed Basson to be practice, given his past.

However, the private healthcare group said he operated as an independent specialist cardiologist with the admission rights to treat his patients at two of its facilities.

The committee also intends laying a complaint of murder and manslaughter against Basson in Cape Town on Monday.

