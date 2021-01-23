Baby among 3 killed in N4 crash

Mpumalanga Community Safety Department's Moeti Mmusi said a driver and passenger also died at the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have died on the N4 in Mpumalanga after the vehicle they were travelling overturned.

An infant was among those who died in the crash between Mbombela and Alkmaar road.

One other person was seriously injured, while another sustained slight injury.

An investigation into the crash was under way.

