3 dead in Mpumalanga crash

It is understood a toddler was among those who lost their lives during the fatal crash between Mbombela and Alkmaar Claimed Road.

A Mpumalanga Health Department ambulance. Picture: @MpuHealth1/Twitter
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people on Saturday died on the N4 in Mpumalanga after the vehicle they were travelling overturned.

It is understood a toddler was among those who lost their lives during the fatal crash between Mbombela and Alkmaar Claimed Road.

Mpumalanga community safety department's Moeti Mmusi told Eyewitness News a driver and passenger also died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under the investigation.

