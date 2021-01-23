3 dead in Mpumalanga crash

It is understood a toddler was among those who lost their lives during the fatal crash between Mbombela and Alkmaar Claimed Road.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people on Saturday died on the N4 in Mpumalanga after the vehicle they were travelling overturned.

It is understood a toddler was among those who lost their lives during the fatal crash between Mbombela and Alkmaar Claimed Road.

Mpumalanga community safety department's Moeti Mmusi told Eyewitness News a driver and passenger also died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under the investigation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.