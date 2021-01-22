Victims of Worcester sjambok incident opened case of police brutality - Ipid

Ipid said that it had managed to identify the duo who were seen in video footage as well as the police officers involved.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid said that the two men who were believed to have been victims of an incident of police brutality in Worcester have opened a case at the local police station.

Earlier this week, a video circulating on social media shows two officers assaulting the pair.

A third officer is also present.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola: "Ipid has instituted an investigation of the incident which has been captured on video footage circulated on various social media platforms depicting three police officers, one sjambokking a yet to be identified man and another searching and slapping a second victim."

