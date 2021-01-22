Toddler still missing after mother’s car plunged into Voelklip ocean

The girl was with her mother and eight-year-old brother at the time of the accident.

CAPE TOWN - As the country reviews a 7% drop in festive season road deaths, a search continues for a two-year-old girl after the car she was in plunged down a cliff into the ocean at Voelklip in Herolds Bay.

The police's Malcolm Poje on Friday said: “Unfortunately up to now, we haven’t found any traces of the two-year-old that’s regarded as missing.”

The girl was with her mother and eight-year-old brother at the time of the accident.

The woman's body was recovered from the sea on Thursday, while the boy managed to get out of the vehicle and survived.

“We started with the search after the accident happened yesterday, the preliminary investigation shows that the mother of the two children missed the road and drove off a cliff. Fortunately, the eight-year-old boy managed to escape.”

It's not the first such accident on that road.

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children, aged six and two, died after their vehicle also went down the same cliff.

