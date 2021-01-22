Suspects in Brendin Horner murder case expected back in court today

Sekwetja Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager in Paul Roux last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The men accused of murdering Free State farmer Brendin Horner are expected back in the Senekal Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sekwetja Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager in Paul Roux last year.

Matlaletsa is currently out on bail, while Mahlamba remains behind bars.

The last time this case was in court, the State asked for a postponement in order to secure DNA results from the scene of the crime.

After Horner was murdered, police searched the homes of Mahlamba and Matlaletsa. Inside Mahlamba's freezer, they found a pair of bloody jeans. When he was asked about them, he said that he'd help slaughter a cow at a neighbour's house.

Forensic tests are being run to determine whether the blood on the jeans matches Horner's blood.

Once the DNA issue is clarified, the matter will be moved to the Bloemfontein High Court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.