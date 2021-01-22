Search on for missing toddler after car she was in plunges off cliff near George

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services' Deanna Bessick said that the driver's body was recovered from the sea. Her 8-year-old son managed to escape the vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - A search will resume on Friday for a 2-year-old girl who went missing when the car she was in plunged down a cliff in Herolds Bay on Thursday.

She was with her mother and 8-year-old brother.

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services' Deanna Bessick said that the woman's body was recovered from the sea.

"The vehicle rolled and crashed into the ocean while driving along the R404 on Voelklip Road, Herolds Bay in George. Unfortunately, the mother sustained fatal injuries. The 8-year-old sustained minor injuries."

The brother managed to escape the vehicle.

Rescue and recovery teams will return to the scene this morning.

"The EMS rescue team and AMS conducted an extensive search for the 2-year-old's body. The search will reconvene from 6am on Friday. We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

It's not an isolated incident.

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children - aged 6 and 2 - died after their vehicle went down the very same cliff.

Her body and that of her son were found but the little girl's body has never been retrieved.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.