SA Weather Service says storm Eloise a cyclone

The Beira coastline in Mozambique is bracing for the arrival of Cyclone Eloise.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has on Friday warned that the tropical storm in Mozambique and Madagascar has now intensified into a tropical cyclone.

It's threatening to disrupt one of the country's key ports and flood thousands of households.

The weather service has issued an alert level 9 warning for the weekend, cautioning disruptive rains over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said: “It’s expected to be a tropical cyclone from now into tomorrow. Then it is expected to moderate and it will be classified as an overland depression, we’re expecting it to still be an overland depression when it starts affecting us on Sunday morning.”

Countries including eSwatini and Malawi have also issued warnings for residents to brace for possible heavy downpours and strong winds.

