Go

SA records 11,381 new COVID-19 cases, 647 deaths

Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Six hundred and forty-seven more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our death toll to 39,501.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,381 new infections have been recorded. These latest infections have pushed our known case-load to 1,380,000 since the start of the pandemic. Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

The recovery rate has edged up to 85.7%, with 1,183,000 people having recuperated so far.

Timeline

