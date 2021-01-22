SA records 11,381 new COVID-19 cases, 647 deaths

Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Six hundred and forty-seven more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our death toll to 39,501.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,381 new infections have been recorded. These latest infections have pushed our known case-load to 1,380,000 since the start of the pandemic. Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

The recovery rate has edged up to 85.7%, with 1,183,000 people having recuperated so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 380 807. Regrettably, we report 647 which brings the total to 39 501 death. Our recoveries now stand at 1 183 443 , representing a recovery rate of 85,7% pic.twitter.com/6z6YI7bhA7 Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 21, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.