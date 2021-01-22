Political Party Funding Act is groundbreaking, says My Vote Counts

The organisation took legal action to ensure that the Bill was signed into law.

JOHANNESBURG - My Vote Count on Friday said the Political Party Funding Act was groundbreaking.

Director at My Vote Counts Joel Bregman said South Africans would have a better idea who was funding the country's political parties.

“What will happen is that parties will have to make quarterly disclosures to the IEC who will then make this information publicly available. But there’s another piece of connected legislation – the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act and when this comes into effect, this will actually compel parties to publish it on their social media sites and on their websites and keep it there for a period of five years.”

