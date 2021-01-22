Only through global solidarity will we end this pandemic: WHO Africa

The health agency's regional director, Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, has spoken out against vaccine hoarding by some well-off countries.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization Africa on Thursday said that countries needed to adopt a 'we first, not me first' attitude to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The health agency's regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, spoke out against vaccine hoarding by some well-off countries.

“It would be deeply unjust if the most vulnerable Africans were forced to wait for vaccines while lower-risk population subgroups in wealthier countries are made safe. Only through global solidarity will we end this pandemic.”

The organisation said that as of this week, 40 million doses have been administered in 50 mostly high-income countries.

On the continent, Guinea started its vaccination rollout, injecting 25 people so far.

The Seychelles, which is regarded as a high-income nation, is the only African country to start a national vaccination campaign.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 82,000 people across the region, while more than 3,3 million have been infected.

