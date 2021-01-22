Montagu man (40) arrested after police seize drugs, alcohol

The joint operation between the Breede River K9 Unit, Montagu police and crime intelligence officials was conducted in Bergsig on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A 40-year-old man has been arrested after police raided a house in Montagu and seized drugs and alcohol.

The police's Novella Potelwa said: “In the house, they discovered an assortment of drugs comprising crystal meth, mandrax tablets and tik straws. Substantial quantities of wine were also seized.”

