Mkhwebane threatens High Court action if perjury charges against her not dropped

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane maintains that the charges against her are frivolous and she wants them withdrawn.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has two months to convince the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to withdraw perjury charges against her or defend herself in court.

Mkhwebane was in court on Thursday for allegedly lying under oath about how many times she met former President Jacob Zuma and what they talked about regarding the cases she was handling.

She maintains that the charges against her are frivolous and she wants them withdrawn.

Advocate Mkhwebane's court appearance was brief and the matter was postponed to March.

The NPA’s Sipho Ngwema: "It is alleged that she knowingly and intentionally lied about those three aspects with regards to the meetings with Jacob Zuma but also in terms of the content of those meetings."

The NPA said that Mkhwebane allegedly lied when she declared that she did not discuss the final Bankcorp-Absa report or new remedial action with Zuma in 2017 while knowing that it was not true.

Her lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said that if the charges were not withdrawn, she’d make an application to the High Court.

