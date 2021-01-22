Jackson Mthembu an inspiration, mentor and a dependable cadre - Kodwa

The joint standing committee on Defence said that South Africa had been robbed of a committed civil servant who was dedicated to the service of the people.

JOHANNESBURG - The joint standing committee on Defence has added its condolences to the flood from South Africans who are all paying tribute to the late Jackson Mthembu.

The committee said that South Africa had been robbed of a committed civil servant who was dedicated to the service of the people.

Meanwhile, State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa has written a heartfelt message mourning the death of Mthembu.

Kodwa said that he'd lost a mentor, a dependable cadre whose loyalty to the African National Congress (ANC) was above reproach.

The pair worked closely together in the ANC’s communication office at Luthuli House.

Kodwa said that it was Mthembu who inspired him about political communication as an important tool in advancing the objectives of the struggle.

The ANC in Mpumalanga said that the news of Mthembu’s passing has taken them by surprise as they expected him to recover from COVID-19.

His hometown comrade and Mpumalanga acting ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said that Mthembu had served the country well.

“He died communicating and giving out messages to South Africans about COVID and that we should take it seriously. As the ANC in Mpumalanga we are saying fare thee well and we are really hurting as South Africa and as a province.”

