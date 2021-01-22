Govt officials, close friends & family drive by Mthembu’s home to pay tribute

News of the minister's passing came as a shock to many South Africans after he succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Many people have gathered to pay their tribute to the late Minister Jackson Mthembu through a drive-by visit at his Mpumalanga home in Emalahleni.

News of the minister's passing came as a shock to many South Africans after he succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Various government departments, organisations, civil society, family and friends continue to send their respects.

Mthembu's long-time friend and colleague Johannes Nobunga said the minister was not afraid of being vulnerable in the public sphere about his love for family and children.

“He was a family person; he couldn’t abandon his children even from the previous marriage that he had. He always ensured that his children grew under one roof.”

Safa president and former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Danny Jordaan said he would remember Mthembu as a true patriot.

“He is a special and stand-out figure, a true South African and patriot. When we received the news, it was extreme shock and what we’ve learnt about the people who have passed is that many of them pass within three to five days, which shows that all of us must stay extra careful.”

Deputy director general in the Presidency Busani Ngcaweni said he led not only with words but with action.

“For us as senior officials, he was a minister you could count on and call on him if you have a problem.”

