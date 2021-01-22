Gauteng Health Dept mourns loss of Netcare team after helicopter crash

The medical rescue chopper went down near Bergville on Thursday, killing four healthcare workers and the pilot.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has joined the country in mourning the loss of the Netcare team that tragically died in a helicopter crash in KwaZulu-Natal.

The medical rescue chopper went down near Bergville on Thursday, killing four healthcare workers and the pilot.

READ MORE: Netcare helicopter crashed after trying to assist Jackson Mthembu - Mkhize

It emerged that Dr Rudolf Mononyane, who tried to save Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu's life was among the five people on board.

He had delayed his flight to attend to another patient in KZN after being called to assist Mthembu, who later died of COVID-19-related complications.

ALSO READ: Mthembu’s official category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has on Friday sent condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of the team that died in the line of duty.

The MEC’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana: “The fatal accident has resulted in the great loss of the people of Gauteng and the country as a whole. On the one side, we are waging a war against the coronavirus pandemic, on the other, we are losing our foot soldiers and there is no time to properly mourn as the fight continues. The time is now, to more than ever, defeat this invincible enemy.”

WATCH: Remembering Jackson Mthembu, moments from the archives

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.