Gauteng Agri Dept increasing efforts to find wandering hippo

JOHANNESBURG - It has been almost a month since a wandering hippo was spotted in Fourways.

The Gauteng Agriculture Department said that it was now working closely with the North West provincial government to increase efforts to find the elusive mammal.

The department said that it believed that the hippo had moved up the Crocodile River and has returned to Hartbeespoort Dam.

The Endangered Wildlife Trust has also come on board and it's been using drones to scour areas where the hippo might have been.

The advice to ordinary citizens is if you do come across the animal, don't do anything aside from report its whereabouts.

