Four alleged cash-in-transit robbers shot dead in Katlehong

One of the security guards was taken to hospital after he was shot in the head.

JOHANNESBURG - Four alleged cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead during a shootout with police in Katlehong, in Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

The officers have arrested one suspect in the Langlaagte Industrial area earlier.

A group of armed men allegedly used explosives to bomb an armoured vehicle in order to gain access to the safe.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving the vehicle they used to ram the armoured vehicle off the road burning.

