EFF, Good against Winde's call for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in WC

Premier Alan Winde has written to the health minister requesting curbs be relaxed as the peak of the second wave of infections has now passed in the region.

CAPE TOWN - Not all opposition parties in the Western Cape government support the call to ease lockdown restrictions in the province.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)'s Ferlon Christians is backing Winde: "Government cannot support people with grants all the time. As the ACDP, we support the call."

But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Melikhaya Xego isn't: "We are losing our relatives and our friends every day. Yet Alan Winde is worried about alcohol and the economy at the expense of the lives of the people of the Western Cape."

The GOOD party's Brett Herron: "Before the provincial government makes blanket calls for the restrictions to be lifted, they need to assure us that the health system is ready for the inevitable third and fourth waves."

