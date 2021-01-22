Doctor on board crashed Netcare helicopter was en route to help Jackson Mthembu

JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged that one of the specialist doctors on board a Netcare helicopter that crashed in KwaZulu-Natal was en route to Johannesburg to try and save African National Congress (ANC) member and Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu's life.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told eNCA that the doctor had cancelled everything and made himself available to attend to Mthembu.

The chopper went down near Bergville on Thursday, killing four healthcare workers and the pilot.

The Netcare Group extended its condolences to the families of those who died in the tragedy.

Minister Mthembu also died on Thursday at the age of 62, after contracting COVID-19.

He was at the forefront of communicating government's messages aimed at combating the virus.

His passing leaves President Cyril Ramaphosa without a key member of his Cabinet as well as a staunch ally, who devoted his efforts to healing rifts in ANC and restoring public confidence in the party he served from his days as a young activist.

