CWU: Blackout at SABC sent a strong message to management

Unions at the state broadcaster have ended their four-hour long blackout on Friday against the planned retrenchments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its blackout at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sent a strong message to management that it had failed in its duty to run the public broadcaster.

Unions at the state broadcaster have ended their four-hour long blackout on Friday against the planned retrenchments.

Employees have downed tools this week after the SABC forged ahead with its plans to retrench just over 300 permanent staff as part of its restructuring process.

The union's Aubrey Tshabalala said they would intensify their strike action in the coming days if their demands were not meet

“We are satisfied even though there were some serious tactics played by the SABC. But in general, I think the call has been heeded, that’s what is think it’s important. It sent a message to the board, the employers themselves, that they cannot do the normal work of these workers that they intend to dismiss.”

The SABC implemented contingency plans during the blackout.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.