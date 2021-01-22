Court dismisses Thales' bid to challenge racketeering charges

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has dismissed with costs French arms company Thales’ bid to challenge racketeering charges.

Former President Jacob Zuma and Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the arms deal.

