Corruption Watch vows to keep close eye on COVID-19 vaccine procurement process

Corruption Watch's David Lewis said that the entire process was vulnerable to graft.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch said that it was keeping a close eye on the vaccine procurement process, having learnt lessons from the personal protective equipment scandal.

The organisation has written to National Treasury asking if doses and the plan's funding were being protected from the corrupt.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his deputy, David Mabuza, would oversee the process.

Many have reacted with shock, given Mabuza's poor track record in governance.

South Africa should receive the first batch of vaccines at the end of this month.

"The core message is that maximum transparency in the publication of requests for proposals and the award of tenders for the vaccine destinations and the award of tenders for the transport, storage and distribution, that's very vulnerable to corruption."

