Civil Aviation Authority sends team to investigate Netcare helicopter crash

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority said that it had dispatched a team to the scene of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five healthcare workers, including a doctor who had changed his plans to treat Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

It’s understood that Kgopotso Mononyane died in the chopper crash in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after trying to help Mthembu, who died from a COVID-19-related illness, along with three other health workers and the pilot. Mononyane was an anaesthetist.

Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu was a cardiothoracic surgeon, Mpho Xaba was a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant, and were from Netcare Milpark Hospital along with Monoyane.

Sinjin Joshua Farrance, who also passed in the accident, was an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911, as well as helicopter pilot Mark Stroxreiter who worked for the National Airways Corporation.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed to eNCA that Mononyane had delayed his flight to try and help Mthembu, who later died.

"He dropped the trip that he was supposed to go on to KwaZulu-Natal and then his team waited, delayed his flight," Mkhize explained.

Netcare has also paid tribute to the healthcare workers who died in the tragedy, saying that the fallen heroes would not be forgotten.

