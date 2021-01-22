Brendin Horner murder case postponed again due to ‘outstanding issues’

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba made a brief appearance on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Brendin Horner murder case has been postponed again in the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State.



The court heard how DNA results have still not been released.

Samples of the blood found on Mahlamba's pants and the DNA found in Horner's car were taken.

The pair was arrested in connection with the murder of Horner, a farm manager in Paul Roux, after his body was found tied to a pole in October last year.

The NPA's Phaladi Shuping said: “Their case was postponed to 30 March 2020 for further investigations. There are still some issues outstanding relating to the investigations and we are hoping that by March we will have finalised all outstanding issues so that we can decide on a way forward.”

