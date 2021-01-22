Black crisis committee to lay murder complaint against Dr Wouter Basson

The committee said it was shocked to see Basson's name published among the staff members and doctors on Mediclinic website.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black People's National Crisis Committee on Friday said it intended to lay a complaint with the police of murder and manslaughter against embattled doctor Wouter Basson.

They said it came as a surprise that a person who allegedly killed black people during and post-apartheid was still practicing as a doctor.

Mediclinic reacted to the controversy surrounding the doctor by saying he operated as an independent specialist cardiologist with the admission rights to treat his patients at two of its facilities.

Chief marketing officer for Mediclinic Southern Africa Biren Valodia on Wednesday said: “I need to clarify that by law, doctors are independent practitioners and are not employed by any hospital group. Dr Basson is not employed by Mediclinic Southern Africa and does not have his consulting rooms at Mediclinic facilities.”

