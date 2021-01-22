A sombre meeting: ANC NEC holds lekgotla without Mthembu this weekend

The virtual gathering will consist of the party’s alliance partners, government deployees and stakeholders from strategic sectors.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is holding its national executive committee meeting this weekend without one of its prominent members, Jackson Mthembu, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.







Four priority areas have been highlighted by the ANC in its January 8 Statement, which includes defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and reconstructing local government and building a better Africa.

Friday’s ANC NEC meeting is a particularly sombre one as it comes just a day after the passing of minister and NEC member Mthembu.

Several ANC members have said they were struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC lekgotla would focus on the priorities set out by party president Cyril Ramaphosa during the January 8 Statement.

“On defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and reconstruction, local government and service delivery as well as the African agenda and a better world.”

Mabe said an ordinary sitting of the NEC would take place between 12 and 14 February, which would focus on the guidelines of the step aside resolution.

