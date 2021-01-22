1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 31% of the crashes occurred during the curfew between midnight and 6am.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that while the number of fatalities on the roads went down by 7%, a total 1,448 people still died during the festive season.

Mbalula on Friday released the road death statistics for the festive season.

He said that sedans and station wagons accounted for more than half of the fatal crashes and another third of crashes were heavy and light delivery vehicles.

Four thousand one hundred and forty-four motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, excessive speed and violation of operating permits.

Two hundred and forty-seven thousand traffic fines were issued, 7,309 vehicles discontinued and 3,386 vehicles were impounded.

Minister Mbalula explains: "Overall, we recorded a total of 1,448 fatalities from 1,210 fatal crashes. This represents a 7% decline in fatalities and 10.3% decline in fatal crashes year-on-year."

