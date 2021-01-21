Calls for permanent, specialised facility to destroy illegal firearms in WC

When police confiscate weapons, they're first stored before being shipped to Gauteng to be crushed and melted down.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Legislature on Wednesday called for a permanent, specialised facility to destroy illegal firearms.

Chairperson of the Community Safety portfolio committee, Reagan Allen, said: “It will then erase opportunities for illegal activities for firearms to land back on the streets.”



A firearms amnesty is drawing to a close.

Launched last August, thousands of unwanted, illegal guns and ammunition have been handed over nationwide.

