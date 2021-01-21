WC ANC calls on Winde to remove MEC Bredell over ethics breach

That's because the Public Protector has found Anton Bredell guilty of breaching the code of ethics for members of the executive council.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape wants Premier Alan Winde to remove his Local Government MEC.

The ANC had complained about Bredell writing a letter to the acting executive mayor of George, instructing that the council not proceed with the appointment of a director for corporate services, until permission was granted by the federal executive of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report has found that MEC Bredell's action was improper.

ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said that Bredell must be disciplined.

"The call for his suspension, as I have indicated, was based on ongoing reports by abuse of office by the MEC to further the DA's narrow party political interest."

The Public Protector has given the premier 14 days to report on any action taken or to be taken by the provincial legislature.

Meanwhile, Winde's office has told Eyewitness News that it had received the report and was going through it with the province's legal team.

