Vosloorus man arrested for girlfriend’s murder

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested the murder of his girlfriend in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

It's understood the woman was reported missing by her family over the weekend after she failed to return home after visiting the man with her two-year-old child.

Officers followed up on information which led them to Alberton where they found the woman's car in possession of a man who claimed to have bought the vehicle from her alleged killer.

Police managed to track down the suspect on Monday and said he confessed to killing the woman and dumping her body in Heidelberg.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele, said, “The boyfriend led the police to the place he dumped the woman in Heidelberg after he killed her. Police are now investigating a case of murder and the suspect will be appearing in Germiston Magistrates Court soon.”

Police confirmed the child was found unharmed and said it appeared the man left the child with relatives not to far from where he lived.

