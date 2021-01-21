Unisa assures students that registration, application concerns will be addressed

There have been a lot of complaints about poor service from the open distance learning institution.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday promised students that their concerns regarding registrations and applications would be addressed in less than a week.

The newly appointed vice-chancellor, Puleng Lenka Bula, took to Twitter to reach out to those affected.

Unisa has appointed its first female vice-chancellor in 147 years. #PulengLenkabula joins us to tells us about her appointment. #702Breakfast #LetsWalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/bIeNzcdKzz — 702 (@Radio702) November 9, 2020

Slow or no responses to queries are some of the major concerns students have raised with management at Unisa.

One final-year biomedical sciences student said she wasn’t sure if she would be able to complete her studies this year.

“I found an email address from someone’s tweet that said we could send our admission queries to that email. I sent an email and the person surprisingly responded within 30 minutes. They said what’s missing is a certificate of good conduct. I submitted that certificate of good conduct in 2018 already, so I don’t know what’s blocking my registration."

The university also announced that there would only be one registration and one examination period this year.

