Treasury asks Parly for extension to submit annual financial statements

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said a dispute with the Office of the Auditor-General is one of the reasons for the delays.

CAPE TOWN - The National Treasury has failed to submit its annual financial statements and has asked Parliament for an additional extension.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said a dispute with the Office of the Auditor-General was one of the reasons for the delay.

Mboweni said the annual finances of the National Revenue Fund that were due in December would also be delayed.

In a letter to Speaker Thandi Modise, Mboweni said the annual report was in an “escalation process” with the Auditor-General on a long-standing dispute, which has been referred for legal scrutiny.

While Mboweni does not elaborate on the legal dispute, he said they hoped to find a resolution soon.

The finance minister also notes the Auditor-General has experienced a significant delay in finalising the audits of national departments and public entities for the 2019-20 financial year.

Mboweni has asked Modise to grant an additional extension for National Treasury to table the 2019/20 Annual Report by 29 January.

On the other delayed financial statements of the National Revenue Fund, Mboweni has requested a delay in the tabling until 17 March, since February would be prioritised for the budget process.

