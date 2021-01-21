Pupils embroiled in exam cheating wait for results until investigations conclude

The Department said it was preparing a report on irregularities in the 2020 National Senior Certification exams, which would be presented to quality assurance body Umalusi next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department on Wednesday said that the results of matric pupils implicated in exam cheating would be withheld until investigations had been concluded.

The Maths paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 were leaked just days apart In November last year.

The Department said that it was preparing a report on irregularities in the 2020 National Senior Certification exams, which would be presented to quality assurance body Umalusi next month.

The department’s Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that auditors were currently assessing exam scripts from 2020 for any irregularities.

“They will also be comparing how learners have performed in those two papers. They will also be comparing the performance of learners throughout the year – whether there’s anything out of place, which warrants attention.”

Mweli said that his department would receive a final report into the leaked exam papers soon.

“The final report will be coming because ever since then there’s been an extensive investigation.”

The Education Department said that it would be meeting with Umalusi on 12 February and the quality assurance body would then announce its findings to the public.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.