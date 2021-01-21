‘This cruel system shall pass’ - Mkhwebane likens govt to apartheid regime

Mkhwebane made the comments on Twitter after a brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate Court earlier on Thursday where she was charged with three counts of perjury.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has likened the government to the apartheid regime, implying the justice system is not objective.

She believes the charges against her are frivolous and wants them withdrawn.

The matter has been postponed to 25 March.

Mkhwebane’s tweet started off by saying: “Thanks to all for support…”

Thanks again to the PPSA staff, family, friends for your encouraging messages. We defeated apartheid, this cruel system shall pass too one day. Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) January 21, 2021

The Public Protector goes on to say that hopefully, she would live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system.

She said: “We defeated apartheid; this cruel system shall pass too, one day.”

Mkhwebane is accused of lying under oath three times about the number of meetings she had with former President Jacob Zuma and the purpose of those interactions.



She also allegedly lied that she did not discuss the final Bankcorp, Absa report or the remedial action with Zuma in 2017.

But her lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu told the Pretoria Magistrates Court that he was prepared to approach the High Court to get the charges, which he calls “frivolous”, dropped.



The Public Protector is on sabbatical until 31 March.

