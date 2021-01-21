Solidarity, AfriForum go ahead with legal action against NDZ over vaccine plan

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity and lobby group AfriForum are going ahead with legal action against the Cooperative Governance minister over government's COVID-19 vaccine plan.

AfriForum believes that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has had more than enough time to provide answers regarding the vaccine implementation.

Earlier in the month, the two organisations wrote to Dlamini-Zuma demanding details, but it said that she had not responded.

AfriForum's Ernst van Zyl said: “The government’s further nondisclosure of information is further proof why it cannot be trusted with a monopoly regarding the purchasing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. A government incapable of demonstrating basic transparency on matters of such serious nature cannot be given the benefit of the doubt.”

The Health Department has said that the first batch of inoculations from India should reach the country by next Friday.

A tax hike could be looming to pay for vaccines.

