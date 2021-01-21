SA records 12,710 more COVID-19 infections, 566 more fatalities

These fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 38,854.

JOHANNESBURG - Five hundred and sixty-six more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

These fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 38,854.

The number of daily new infections has also increased. The Health Department said that 12,710 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours. South Africa's known caseload now stands at 1,369,000 as the country battles to curb the spread of a second, more contagious variant of the virus.

Our recovery rate is 84.7%, meaning 1,160,000 people have so far recuperated.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 369 426. Regrettably, we report a further 566 COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 38 854 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 160 412 , representing a recovery rate of 84,7% pic.twitter.com/llJde4X9yE Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.