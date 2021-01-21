Public Protector Mkhwebane to appear in court on perjury charges today

The under-fire advocate faces three counts of perjury when she appears the North Gauteng High Court this morning.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s sabbatical leave will be put on hold briefly on Thursday morning when she appears in court to face perjury charges.

Mkhwebane last week indicated that she was taking a break to get some rest until the end of March, but she is expected to make a brief appearance and plead.

The under-fire advocate faces three counts of perjury when she appears the North Gauteng High Court this morning.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be back in familiar territory today when she returns to court to face yet another challenge, this time for perjury.

The case brought by Accountability Alliance head Paul Hoffman, follows a number of major court losses for the Public Protector in the past year.

READ: After major court defeats, will Mkhwebane be axed as Public Protector in 2021?

The charges she faces today stem from her investigation into the Reserve Bank’s bailout of apartheid-era bank Bankorp.

The Constitutional Court found that Mkhwebane put forward a number of falsehoods in the course of litigation, including misrepresenting under oath before the High Court.

The matter involving the Reserve Bank also forms part of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s complaint in a parliamentary inquiry into the advocate’s fitness to hold office.

However, Mkhwebane has taken her fight directly to the Constitutional Court after the High Court ruled against her move to block the inquiry.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.