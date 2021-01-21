NPC wants to see more compliance with COVID-19 protocols in workplace

While admitting that health and safety compliance is generally poor even under normal circumstances, emphasis is being placed on business and government’s cooperation.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Planning Commission said that there was a need for more activism in the country to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols in workplaces given that employment was one of the areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission is hosting a webinar on the recently released report which reviewed economic progress towards the plan’s 2030 vision.

It also encourages the strengthening of support to COVID-19 impacted businesses and workers.

National Development Plan commissioner Miriam Altman: "The critical issue is that we are supposed to be having an employment plan and the COVID health response is going to be with us for some time and by design, it attacks the most important locations of employment, which is face-to-face service - retail, restaurants, hospitality, security - that's where most people work. The health and safety compliance in South Africa is generally poor in normal times and compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, according to the Department of Labour's statistics, is extremely poor."

