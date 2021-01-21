No hard feelings: R60m PowerBall winner to give ex-girlfriend parting gift

A Johannesburg man became the first multimillion PowerBall winner of 2021.

JOHANNESBURG – They say, nothing heals a broken heart like R60 million - just ask the first multi-million rand PowerBall winner of 2021.

The man in his 30s, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won last week’s R60 million PowerBall jackpot after breaking up with his live-in girlfriend.

PowerBall and Lotto operator Ithuba Holdings on Thursday said the man, who works in the finance sector, claimed his winnings after he had recently been dumped.

The overnight millionaire said he planned on investing most of the winnings but would donate some to people in need.

He jokingly told Eyewitness News he also planned to buy his ex-girlfriend a parting gift.

“I wish her all the best and God bless her soul. She’s a wonderful person – it’s just that some things don’t work. And for that, I will get her a washing machine and some present.”

