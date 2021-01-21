Netcare helicopter crashes near Bergville, claiming 5 lives

Details surrounding the crash which took place on Thursday afternoon are not yet clear.

DURBAN - A Netcare 911 helicopter has crashed near Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, claiming the lives of a pilot and four healthcare workers on board.

Details surrounding the crash are not yet clear.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland has described the deceased as heroes who died on duty.

Friedland said the healthcare group was profoundly saddened and has expressed sympathies with the families and loved ones of those on board.

Netcare said it would issue a statement once more information became available and the next of kin of those who died had been notified.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.