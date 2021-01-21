Mthethwa extends term of CSA interim board to 15 February

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa had given the board three months to complete their mandate, with that deadline lapsing at the end of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has extended the term for Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s interim board to 15 February.

Mthethwa had given the board three months to complete their mandate, with that deadline lapsing at the end of this month.

CSA has been in turmoil for the last 18 months, with the interim board and the Members' Council initially butting heads on issues, including the implementation of the Nicholson Report.

Even though the board was appointed in October 2020, the Members' Council only formally appointed them in November.

Interim board chair, Judge Zak Yacoob has outlined what their main focus is between now and then.

"The 15th of February is the end. It's under a month now and we may need a little bit of an extension but the main thing that we have to get on with is how to change the memorandum of incorporation and provide for an independent board. And we're a long way along that route with the negotiations with the Members' Council and the Members' Council has to pass it ultimately."

