Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed

Her lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu said that if the charges were not withdrawn, she’d make an application to the High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the perjury charges against her were frivolous and she wanted them withdrawn.

She made a brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, where the case against her was postponed to March.

Her lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu said that if the charges were not withdrawn, she’d make an application to the High Court.

The Constitutional Court found that Mkhwebane put forward a number of falsehoods in the course of litigation, including allegedly lying under oath before the High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that she faced three counts of perjury - the matter involving Absa forms part of the charges.

#Mkhwebane

Advocate Dali Mpofu says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane position is that purjury charges against her are frivolous- she wants them withdrawn @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/mD4SvaP7mA EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.