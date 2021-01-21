Message telling people to stay away from hospitals is fake - WC Health Dept

The department said the voice note falsely alleged you would be taken to a COVID-19 ward for a ''death injection'' and would die a few days later.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has on Thursday expressed concern over a fake message on social media, that wrongfully informs people to stay away from hospitals if they get sick.

The department's Maret Lesch said the message would be reported to police for investigation.

“The Western Cape government health is committed to giving its patients appropriate care. Please only share verified information from official and trusted sources. For official verified information, visit coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za.”

